Indonesia: Amanda Rawles Gets Engaged on Lake Como in Italy

August 19, 2024_ Indonesian actress Amanda Rawles has announced her engagement to Adriel Susanteo, which took place on the scenic Lake Como, Italy. The proposal, which surprised Amanda, was shared on social media, receiving congratulations from friends and colleagues. The couple, who have been in a relationship for seven years, have also faced a long distance due to their careers. The news was reported by jatimnetwork.com, highlighting the romantic bond that has developed in an iconic Italian location. Additionally, Amanda attracted attention with an elegant accessory from an Italian brand, Barberini's Ficenze, which has sparked interest among her fans.