November 10, 2024_ Amici Bali, a restaurant located in Petitenget, Badung, offers an authentic Italian dining experience, evoking the atmosphere of the Italian countryside. Led by celebrated chef Enrico Bartolini, holder of thirteen Michelin stars, the restaurant serves dishes rich in tradition and flavor. The restaurant's design, featuring a welcoming ambiance and an open kitchen, invites visitors to immerse themselves in a unique dining experience. The menu includes specialties such as Uovo 62 Tartufo, a dish that combines fresh, local ingredients with traditional Italian cuisine. This news is reported by baliwara.com. Amici Bali aims to be a reference point for lovers of Italian cuisine in Indonesia, combining culture and gastronomy in an exotic setting.