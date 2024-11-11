Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Amici Bali, a corner of Italy in Bali under the guidance of Enrico Bartolini

November 10, 2024_ Amici Bali, a restaurant located in Petitenget, Badung, offers an authentic Italian dining experience, evoking the atmosphere of...

Indonesia: Amici Bali, a corner of Italy in Bali under the guidance of Enrico Bartolini
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 10, 2024_ Amici Bali, a restaurant located in Petitenget, Badung, offers an authentic Italian dining experience, evoking the atmosphere of the Italian countryside. Led by celebrated chef Enrico Bartolini, holder of thirteen Michelin stars, the restaurant serves dishes rich in tradition and flavor. The restaurant's design, featuring a welcoming ambiance and an open kitchen, invites visitors to immerse themselves in a unique dining experience. The menu includes specialties such as Uovo 62 Tartufo, a dish that combines fresh, local ingredients with traditional Italian cuisine. This news is reported by baliwara.com. Amici Bali aims to be a reference point for lovers of Italian cuisine in Indonesia, combining culture and gastronomy in an exotic setting.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ristorante restaurant restaurant located This news
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza