Indonesia: Amici, the Italian restaurant that brings the taste of Italy to Bali

November 6, 2024_ Amici, a restaurant located in the heart of Seminyak, Bali, offers an authentic Italian dining experience, combining fresh local ingredients with traditional recipes. Led by Michelin-starred celebrity chef Enrico Bartolini and head chef Alessandro D’amico, the menu features iconic dishes from different Italian regions, such as Sicily and Piedmont. Featuring a welcoming design and a homely atmosphere, the restaurant is a great place to enjoy specialties such as Parmigiana and Ravioli al Tovagliolo, while enjoying special events such as the Four Hands Dinner. The news is reported by bisnisbali.com and highlights the impact of Italian food culture also in Indonesia, contributing to a unique dining experience for visitors to Bali.