Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
Indonesia: Amnesty International denounces excessive use of force during demonstrations

23 August 2024_ Amnesty International Indonesia has denounced the excessive and brutal use of force by the police during the demonstrations against...

Indonesia: Amnesty International denounces excessive use of force during demonstrations
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
23 August 2024_ Amnesty International Indonesia has denounced the excessive and brutal use of force by the police during the demonstrations against the local elections law, held on 22 August 2024. According to the organization, the police responded violently, leading to numerous arrests and injuries among the protesters, including students and activists. Amnesty Executive Director Usman Hamid stressed that the protesters are not criminals, but citizens exercising their right to protest. The source of this information is cnnindonesia.com. Amnesty called on the Indonesian government to investigate and punish those responsible for such acts of violence, highlighting the need to respect human rights and freedom of expression.

