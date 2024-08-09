Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
August 8, 2024_ Indonesia is preparing to write a new page in its automotive history with a 11,000-kilometer journey that will take a converted 1974...

Indonesia: An Electric Journey to Rome on a Converted Vespa
09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 8, 2024_ Indonesia is preparing to write a new page in its automotive history with a 11,000-kilometer journey that will take a converted 1974 Vespa Super to Rome, Italy. Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya praised the initiative, stressing the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting electric vehicles. The journey, which will pass through eight European countries, is a symbol of Indonesia's commitment to fighting climate change. The Italian icon, the Vespa, will be displayed in a museum in Rome to inspire others to convert their vehicles. The news was reported by antaranews.com, highlighting the bond between Indonesia and Italy through sustainable innovation.

in Evidenza