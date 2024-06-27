Indonesia: Andrea Belotti joins Como 1907, attracted by an ambitious project

June 26, 2024_ Italian striker Andrea Belotti has officially signed with Como 1907, an Italian football club. Belotti said he was attracted to the project presented by coach Cesc Fabregas and the club's owners, the Hartono family, Indonesian entrepreneurs. The thirty-year-old, coming from AS Roma, has signed a two-year contract with the Lombard club. Belotti praised the manager's mentality and approach, believing them to be in line with his values. inews.id reports it. This transfer underlines the growing influence of Indonesian investors in Italian football.