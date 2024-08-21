Indonesia: Anies Baswedan reopens the doors to candidacy for the Jakarta Pilkada 2024

August 20, 2024_ The possibility of Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, running for the 2024 local elections is back in play after the Indonesian Constitutional Court ruled on the candidacy requirements. The court ruled that political parties can nominate candidates without having to hold seats in the local council, thus lowering the threshold for entry. This change comes at a time when Baswedan’s support appeared to be waning, with three parties that had supported him joining the Indonesia Maju Coalition. The court’s decision could reignite his candidacy chances, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The court also changed the voting requirements for nominating candidates, allowing for greater political participation and opportunities for parties not represented in parliament.