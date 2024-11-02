Indonesia: Annual inflation rises again after five months of deflation

01 November 2024_ Indonesia recorded year-on-year (y-on-y) inflation of 1.71% in October 2024, with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 106.01. This marks the end of a five-month period of deflation, which began in May 2024. According to Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, acting head of Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS), inflation was mainly influenced by personal care and services spending, with gold jewelry contributing significantly. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Inflation is a key economic indicator that reflects the increase in prices of goods and services, affecting consumers' purchasing power.