Indonesia: Armani Beauty debuts with its first store in Jakarta

October 5, 2024_ Armani Beauty, the prestigious Italian beauty brand, has officially opened its first store in Indonesia at SOGO Plaza Senayan in Jakarta. The collection includes iconic products such as Luminous Silk Foundation and Lip Maestro, offering Indonesian consumers the opportunity to experience the elegance and innovation of the brand. Maria Adina, General Manager of L'Oréal Luxe Indonesia, highlighted the importance of this opening to allow customers to discover the artisanal quality of Armani products. The news was reported by stylo.grid.id, highlighting the growing interest in Italian luxury brands in Indonesia. The store opening also offers personalized makeup services, enriching the shopping experience for Indonesian customers.