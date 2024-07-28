Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Armani Exchange opens its first store in Jakarta

28 July 2024_ The Italian fashion brand Armani Exchange has inaugurated its first store in Indonesia, located in the Mall Grand Indonesia in Jakarta....

28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
28 July 2024_ The Italian fashion brand Armani Exchange has inaugurated its first store in Indonesia, located in the Mall Grand Indonesia in Jakarta. This opening marks a major expansion for the brand, offering young Indonesians access to trendy clothing and accessories collections at competitive prices. The shop presents a selection of casual and stylish garments, in line with the latest fashion trends. The opening event attracted the attention of local media and fashionistas, as reported by sindonews.com. Armani Exchange's entry into the Indonesian market represents a significant step for the brand, which aims to conquer a young and dynamic clientele in Asia.

