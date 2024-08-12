Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Armani Exchange opens its first store in Jakarta

August 11, 2024_ The Italian brand Armani Exchange has opened its first store in Indonesia, located inside the Grand Indonesia Mall in Jakarta. This...

Indonesia: Armani Exchange opens its first store in Jakarta
August 11, 2024_ The Italian brand Armani Exchange has opened its first store in Indonesia, located inside the Grand Indonesia Mall in Jakarta. This new store offers a selection of trendy clothing and accessories, designed for a young and trendy audience. The store design, conceived by Giorgio Armani and his team, is inspired by the spaces of Milan and major European cities, with a fluid architecture and minimalist materials. The boutique is equipped with modern technologies to reduce waste, reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability. The news was reported by cobisnis.com. The opening of this store marks an important step for the Italian brand in the Indonesian market, helping to spread Italian style and elegance.

