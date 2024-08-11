Indonesia: ART transport system trials begin in Nusantara

August 10, 2024_ The Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) transport system has begun technical tests in Nusantara, the new capital of Indonesia, to evaluate its reliability. Produced by Norinco International Cooperation Ltd, a Chinese company, the ART is designed to operate automatically and manually, with a capacity of 300 passengers. The tests aim to collect data on operations, costs and quality of service, with the aim of optimizing the transport system. The news was reported by kompas.com. The ART, which combines features of trains and buses, will also require specific regulation for its operation on public roads.