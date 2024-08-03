Indonesia: Athletes awarded cash bonuses at Paris 2024 Olympics

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
14:55
Athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics are receiving cash prizes in addition to medals. Although the International Olympic...

03 agosto 2024
03 August 2024_ Athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics are receiving cash prizes in addition to medals. Although the International Olympic Committee does not provide official monetary awards, several countries, including Indonesia, offer incentives to their athletes. The sums vary greatly, with Hong Kong and Singapore offering the highest bonuses. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting how other countries such as Israel and Malaysia are also following this practice to encourage their athletes.

