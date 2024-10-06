Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Awareness meeting for local elections in Jakarta

05 October 2024_ An awareness event for the 2024 local elections, organized by Dimensi Centre, was held in Jakarta. Moderated by Zaenal Kemayoran,...

Indonesia: Awareness meeting for local elections in Jakarta
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ An awareness event for the 2024 local elections, organized by Dimensi Centre, was held in Jakarta. Moderated by Zaenal Kemayoran, the event discussed issues such as the need for a political contract to ensure the well-being of the community. Joko Sarjono, president of Formapel, stressed the importance of concrete promises from gubernatorial candidates. The Jakarta Election Commission confirmed that 80% of the preparations for the elections have already been completed, as reported by poskota.co. The event was attended by several local organizations, highlighting the community's commitment to an informed and accountable electoral process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
moderated by Zaenal Kemayoran event Giacarta moderated
