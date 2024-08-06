Indonesia: A|X Armani Exchange opens its first store in Jakarta

05 August 2024_ A|X Armani Exchange has inaugurated its first store at the Grand Indonesia Mall in Jakarta, a major destination for tourists. The store, designed by Giorgio Armani and his team, extends over 171.19 m² and features a design that recalls the boutiques of Milan and major European cities. With cutting-edge lighting and minimalist materials, the store aims to improve the shopping experience of Indonesian customers. The news was reported by wartaekonomi.co.id. The opening of this store represents a significant step for the Italian brand in the Indonesian market, aimed at winning the hearts of local fashion enthusiasts.