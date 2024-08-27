Indonesia: Bamsoet stresses importance of journalistic professionalism

August 27, 2024_ Bambang Soesatyo, known as Bamsoet, expressed his hope that the solidity of Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia (PWI) will be maintained to strengthen the national spirit. He stressed the importance of adhering to the code of ethics of journalism, stressing that journalists should base their reporting on responsibility rather than seeking sensationalism. Bamsoet also said that the media should act as a 'watchdog' to ensure a healthy democratic climate, rather than threatening it. The news was reported by detik.com. Bamsoet praised the work of PWI to improve the professionalism of journalists in Indonesia, where training courses and proficiency tests have been organized in 20 provinces since December 2023.