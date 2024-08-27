Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Bamsoet stresses importance of journalistic professionalism

August 27, 2024_ Bambang Soesatyo, known as Bamsoet, expressed his hope that the solidity of Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia (PWI) will be maintained to...

Indonesia: Bamsoet stresses importance of journalistic professionalism
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 27, 2024_ Bambang Soesatyo, known as Bamsoet, expressed his hope that the solidity of Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia (PWI) will be maintained to strengthen the national spirit. He stressed the importance of adhering to the code of ethics of journalism, stressing that journalists should base their reporting on responsibility rather than seeking sensationalism. Bamsoet also said that the media should act as a 'watchdog' to ensure a healthy democratic climate, rather than threatening it. The news was reported by detik.com. Bamsoet praised the work of PWI to improve the professionalism of journalists in Indonesia, where training courses and proficiency tests have been organized in 20 provinces since December 2023.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
known as Bamsoet Bamsoet praised act as as
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza