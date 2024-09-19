Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Bank Indonesia cuts interest rate for first time since 2021

September 18, 2024_ Bank Indonesia has decided to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.00%, marking the first reduction since...

Indonesia: Bank Indonesia cuts interest rate for first time since 2021
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Bank Indonesia has decided to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.00%, marking the first reduction since January 2021. In addition, the deposit rate and lending rate were reduced by 0.25% to 5.25% and 6.75%, respectively. This decision was made in light of the stability of inflation and economic growth prospects, with the aim of strengthening the national economy. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Bank Indonesia, the country's central bank, is committed to keeping inflation under control, with a target set between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia economic growth prospects country's central bank target
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza