Indonesia: Bank Profit Growth in Financial Sector

September 25, 2024_ Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) reported that the net profit of general banks in Indonesia reached Rp149.62 trillion in July 2024, up 6.03% from the previous year. Foreign banks recorded the most significant growth, increasing 24.26% YoY, reaching a net profit of Rp8.4 trillion. Despite the decrease in the number of foreign banks operating in the country, their contribution to the total profit of the banking sector remains significant. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia, which highlights how the Indonesian banking sector continues to show signs of resilience and growth post-pandemic. OJK, Indonesia's financial regulator, supports both local and foreign banks in improving their competitiveness.