Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Bank Profit Growth in Financial Sector

September 25, 2024_ Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) reported that the net profit of general banks in Indonesia reached Rp149.62 trillion in July 2024,...

Indonesia: Bank Profit Growth in Financial Sector
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) reported that the net profit of general banks in Indonesia reached Rp149.62 trillion in July 2024, up 6.03% from the previous year. Foreign banks recorded the most significant growth, increasing 24.26% YoY, reaching a net profit of Rp8.4 trillion. Despite the decrease in the number of foreign banks operating in the country, their contribution to the total profit of the banking sector remains significant. The source of this information is Investor Daily Indonesia, which highlights how the Indonesian banking sector continues to show signs of resilience and growth post-pandemic. OJK, Indonesia's financial regulator, supports both local and foreign banks in improving their competitiveness.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
banks banca bank Profit growth Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza