Indonesia: Banking Revenues Increased Through Use of AI

August 21, 2024_ Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) has reported an increase in revenue in the banking sector, attributed to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This innovation is expected to improve operational efficiency and the quality of service provided to customers. The adoption of AI in the banking sector is a significant step towards the modernization of financial services in Indonesia. OJK, Indonesia's financial regulator, is promoting these technologies to ensure more effective and responsive service. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. OJK is responsible for the supervision and regulation of the financial sector in Indonesia, aiming to ensure the stability and growth of the banking system.