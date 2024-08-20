Indonesia: Banks increase investment in technology for digital services

August 20, 2024_ Several Indonesian banks have announced a significant increase in their information technology (IT) investments compared to the previous year. This capital increase is aimed at improving and speeding up the provision of digital services to customers. Financial institutions are aiming to optimize their IT spending to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving market. The move reflects a growing commitment to digitalization in the Indonesian banking sector, which is essential to meet the needs of modern consumers. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Optimizing technology is crucial for banks, as the financial sector is increasingly moving towards digital solutions to improve the efficiency and accessibility of services.