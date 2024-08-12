Indonesia: Banks increase sustainable financing for green economy

August 12, 2024_ Banks in Indonesia are stepping up their efforts to increase sustainable financing, thereby contributing to greener economic growth. Major banking institutions in the country have expressed their commitment to enhance sustainable financing portfolios, in line with global trends towards greener practices. This initiative aims to support projects that promote sustainability and reduce the environmental impact of economic activities. The growing focus on sustainable financing reflects a growing awareness of the importance of a green economy in Indonesia, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesian banks, including the largest financial institutions, are therefore playing a crucial role in promoting more sustainable economic practices in the country.