October 31, 2024_ Indonesian bankers have welcomed the government of President Prabowo Subianto's plan to boost the country's economic growth. This plan includes strategic measures to improve access to credit and support small and medium-sized enterprises, which are key to the national economy. Financial institutions are optimistic about the impact of these initiatives, which could lead to increased investment and economic stability. Collaboration between the government and the banking sector is seen as crucial to addressing the current economic challenges, Investor Daily reports. President Prabowo Subianto is an Indonesian politician known for his commitment to the defense sector and his ambitions for economic development.