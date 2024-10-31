Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Banks welcome Prabowo Subianto government plan

October 31, 2024_ Indonesian bankers have welcomed the government of President Prabowo Subianto's plan to boost the country's economic growth. This...

Indonesia: Banks welcome Prabowo Subianto government plan
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Indonesian bankers have welcomed the government of President Prabowo Subianto's plan to boost the country's economic growth. This plan includes strategic measures to improve access to credit and support small and medium-sized enterprises, which are key to the national economy. Financial institutions are optimistic about the impact of these initiatives, which could lead to increased investment and economic stability. Collaboration between the government and the banking sector is seen as crucial to addressing the current economic challenges, Investor Daily reports. President Prabowo Subianto is an Indonesian politician known for his commitment to the defense sector and his ambitions for economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
banks welcome Prabowo Subianto his istidina country's economic growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza