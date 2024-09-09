Indonesia: Benelli Panarea 125, the Italian scooter conquers the Indonesian market

September 09, 2024_ The Benelli Panarea 125, a stylish scooter made in Italy, is gaining popularity in Indonesia thanks to its innovative features. This model combines a digital and analog speedometer, a rare feature among automatic scooters, and also offers advanced features such as emergency lights. The design of the Panarea 125 recalls classic lines, with a hexagonal headlight reminiscent of vintage models, making it particularly attractive to motorcycle enthusiasts. Its slim structure facilitates maneuverability in Indonesian traffic, making it ideal for urban life. The news is reported by radarbanyumas.disway.id. The Panarea 125 is a perfect example of how Italian innovation can integrate with the needs of the Indonesian market.