Indonesia: Best Local Government Leaders for 2024 Honored

September 5, 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of the Interior has recognized local government leaders for their performance in improving public welfare and services. During the “Apresiasi Kinerja Penjabat Kepala Daerah 2024” event, 20 provinces and 145 municipalities were recognized for their achievements, with Bali, Sumatera Selatan, and Sulawesi Barat standing out in several fiscal categories. Minister Tito Karnavian emphasized the importance of objective evaluation to stimulate innovation among local leaders. The initiative aims to foster a competitive climate and improve the quality of life of citizens, as reported by antaranews.com. This recognition is part of a broader effort to incentivize local governments to achieve high standards of governance and public service.