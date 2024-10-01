Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 Promotes Sustainable Economic Growth

October 01, 2024_ The BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 took place in Jakarta, with the theme “Accelerating Resilient Growth,” aimed at boosting...

Indonesia: BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 Promotes Sustainable Economic Growth
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 01, 2024_ The BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 took place in Jakarta, with the theme “Accelerating Resilient Growth,” aimed at boosting sustainable economic growth in Indonesia. During the event, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk General Manager Royke Tumilaar presented strategies to accelerate the country’s economic transformation. The meeting brought together various industry players to address global and domestic economic challenges, highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration. The need for digital transformation in financial services, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking to innovate, was also highlighted. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The summit is an important platform to discuss innovative solutions and promote economic resilience in a post-pandemic recovery environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
aimed at boosting country's economic transformation Giacarta transformation
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza