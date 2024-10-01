Indonesia: BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 Promotes Sustainable Economic Growth

October 01, 2024_ The BNI Investor Daily Summit 2024 took place in Jakarta, with the theme “Accelerating Resilient Growth,” aimed at boosting sustainable economic growth in Indonesia. During the event, PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk General Manager Royke Tumilaar presented strategies to accelerate the country’s economic transformation. The meeting brought together various industry players to address global and domestic economic challenges, highlighting the importance of cross-sector collaboration. The need for digital transformation in financial services, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking to innovate, was also highlighted. This news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The summit is an important platform to discuss innovative solutions and promote economic resilience in a post-pandemic recovery environment.