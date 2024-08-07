Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Bottega Veneta wins the hearts of Indonesians thanks to a gift from El Rumi

06 August 2024_ Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta is attracting attention in Indonesia after El Rumi gifted a bag to Syifa Hadju, going viral on...

Indonesia: Bottega Veneta wins the hearts of Indonesians thanks to a gift from El Rumi
07 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta is attracting attention in Indonesia after El Rumi gifted a bag to Syifa Hadju, going viral on social media. This brand, founded in 1966 in Vicenza, is known for its unique and luxurious designs, which have conquered women all over the world, including Indonesia. Bottega Veneta's popularity has further increased thanks to the simplicity and elegance of its products, making them highly desired. The news was reported by jatimnetwork.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Indonesian market. Bottega Veneta continues to represent a symbol of luxury and style, attracting the attention of influencers and fashion enthusiasts.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion brand bottega veneta fashion griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza