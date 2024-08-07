Indonesia: Bottega Veneta wins the hearts of Indonesians thanks to a gift from El Rumi

06 August 2024_ Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta is attracting attention in Indonesia after El Rumi gifted a bag to Syifa Hadju, going viral on social media. This brand, founded in 1966 in Vicenza, is known for its unique and luxurious designs, which have conquered women all over the world, including Indonesia. Bottega Veneta's popularity has further increased thanks to the simplicity and elegance of its products, making them highly desired. The news was reported by jatimnetwork.com, highlighting the influence of Italian fashion in the Indonesian market. Bottega Veneta continues to represent a symbol of luxury and style, attracting the attention of influencers and fashion enthusiasts.