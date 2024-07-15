15 July 2024_ The British economic and financial magazine The Banker has published the Top 1000 Banks 2024 ranking. In this list, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) obtained first place among Indonesian banks. Furthermore, BRI entered the list of the world's top 200 companies. This success is the result of the digital transformation initiated by BRI since 2016. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. BIS is one of the leading banks in Indonesia, known for its commitment to innovation and digitalization.