Indonesia: Budget deficit expected to rise by 2024

July 9, 2024_ Indonesia's State Budget Deficit (APBN) for 2024 is expected to rise, reaching 608.7 trillion rupiah or 2.75% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year. The initial target was to keep the deficit at 552.8 trillion rupees or 2.29% of GDP. The contraction of tax and non-tax revenues is the main cause of this increase in the deficit. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the rising deficit was due to a combination of suboptimal revenues and rampant spending. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The statement was made during a working meeting with the Budget Committee of the Indonesian Parliament.