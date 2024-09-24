Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Budget deficit reaches 153.7 trillion rupiah by end-August 2024

September 24, 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Finance has recorded a budget deficit of 153.7 trillion rupiah (about 10 billion US dollars) until the...

Indonesia: Budget deficit reaches 153.7 trillion rupiah by end-August 2024
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Finance has recorded a budget deficit of 153.7 trillion rupiah (about 10 billion US dollars) until the end of August 2024. This is in line with the government's targets for the current fiscal year. Despite the deficit, financial authorities believe the situation is under control and in line with forecasts. The national budget, known as Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (APBN), is a key indicator of the country's economic health. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Indonesian government continues to closely monitor expenditures and revenues to ensure economic stability amid global challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
deficit Despite the deficit national budget budget
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza