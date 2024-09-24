Indonesia: Budget deficit reaches 153.7 trillion rupiah by end-August 2024

September 24, 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Finance has recorded a budget deficit of 153.7 trillion rupiah (about 10 billion US dollars) until the end of August 2024. This is in line with the government's targets for the current fiscal year. Despite the deficit, financial authorities believe the situation is under control and in line with forecasts. The national budget, known as Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (APBN), is a key indicator of the country's economic health. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Indonesian government continues to closely monitor expenditures and revenues to ensure economic stability amid global challenges.