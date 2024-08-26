Indonesia: Budi Arie Setiadi presents strategies for the country's digital transformation

August 25, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi outlined three approaches to digital transformation needed for Indonesia's progress during the Pertamina Creativepreneur Summit 2024 in Jakarta. Setiadi stressed the importance of a digital ecosystem, a territorial approach, and fostering creativity and innovation to address future challenges. He warned that digitalization will be crucial to global progress and cultural and behavioral change in Indonesian society in the next two decades. The news was reported by detik.com. The Minister urged the people to leverage digital technology to improve productivity and social well-being.