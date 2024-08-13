Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Bursa Efek Indonesia ranks seventh globally for listed companies

August 13, 2024_ PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) has reached the seventh place globally in terms of number of listed companies, according to the EY...

Indonesia: Bursa Efek Indonesia ranks seventh globally for listed companies
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) has reached the seventh place globally in terms of number of listed companies, according to the EY Global IPO Trends Q2 2024 report. With over 1,000 listed companies, BEI remains one of the world's largest stock exchanges, surpassing even Bursa Malaysia. Despite this success, BEI faces significant challenges in maintaining sustainable growth and attracting foreign investment. The entity is working to improve market liquidity and strengthen regulations to ensure the stability of the Indonesian stock market. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Bursa Efek Indonesia is the country's main stock exchange, which is key to Indonesia's economic and financial development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BEI faces significant challenges Bursa Efek Indonesia Polizia Tributaria attracting foreign investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza