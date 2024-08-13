Indonesia: Bursa Efek Indonesia ranks seventh globally for listed companies

August 13, 2024_ PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) has reached the seventh place globally in terms of number of listed companies, according to the EY Global IPO Trends Q2 2024 report. With over 1,000 listed companies, BEI remains one of the world's largest stock exchanges, surpassing even Bursa Malaysia. Despite this success, BEI faces significant challenges in maintaining sustainable growth and attracting foreign investment. The entity is working to improve market liquidity and strengthen regulations to ensure the stability of the Indonesian stock market. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Bursa Efek Indonesia is the country's main stock exchange, which is key to Indonesia's economic and financial development.