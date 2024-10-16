Indonesia: Businessmen call for professional governance to address economic challenges

October 16, 2024_ Indonesian business leaders are expressing their hope that the elected president and vice president, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will form a professional and collaborative cabinet. Sarman Simanjorang, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Indonesia, stressed the importance of selecting experienced members, especially in economic sectors, to address the current economic difficulties. Business leaders are hoping that the new ministers can act quickly to control deflation and address high unemployment and poverty. This was reported by Investor Daily. In addition, the new government is expected to face increasing complexity in international trade and investment dynamics.