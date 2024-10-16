Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Businessmen call for professional governance to address economic challenges

October 16, 2024_ Indonesian business leaders are expressing their hope that the elected president and vice president, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran...

Indonesia: Businessmen call for professional governance to address economic challenges
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Indonesian business leaders are expressing their hope that the elected president and vice president, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will form a professional and collaborative cabinet. Sarman Simanjorang, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Indonesia, stressed the importance of selecting experienced members, especially in economic sectors, to address the current economic difficulties. Business leaders are hoping that the new ministers can act quickly to control deflation and address high unemployment and poverty. This was reported by Investor Daily. In addition, the new government is expected to face increasing complexity in international trade and investment dynamics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
business leaders elected president vicepresidente hope that
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza