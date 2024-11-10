Indonesia: BYOND Super App Launched for Islamic Banking

09 November 2024_ On November 9, 2024, Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) launched its new Super App called BYOND, designed to enhance the Islamic digital banking experience. During the event, General Manager Hery Gunardi and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir highlighted technological innovations that make everyday transactions and spiritual needs easier for users. BYOND offers features ranging from financial transactions to services such as Qibla direction and prayer times, making it a one-stop solution for Muslims. The source of this news is liputan6.com. With this launch, BSI aims to strengthen its position in the Islamic banking sector and contribute to the digitalization of the economy in Indonesia.