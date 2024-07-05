Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Calls for resignation for Communications Minister after cyber attack

July 4, 2024_ A cyber attack on Pusat Data Nasional (PDN) Sementara 2 on June 20 has sparked calls for the Minister of Communications and Information...

Indonesia: Calls for resignation for Communications Minister after cyber attack
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ A cyber attack on Pusat Data Nasional (PDN) Sementara 2 on June 20 has sparked calls for the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Budi Arie Setiadi, to resign. The Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (Safenet) organization launched a petition for the minister's resignation, criticizing the handling of the incident. President Joko Widodo said the attack was being assessed and that solutions were needed to prevent future incidents. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stressed that the decision to replace the minister rests with the President. Kompas.com reports it. The attack caused disruptions in public services and led to ransom demands from hackers.

in Evidenza