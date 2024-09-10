Indonesia: Capital Relocation and Impacts on Jakarta

September 10, 2024_ The relocation of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara, located in Kalimantan Timur, has led to a significant change in the role of Jakarta. With the passage of Law No. 2 of 2024, Jakarta acquires a special status as a national economic center, also including surrounding areas such as Bogor and Bekasi. Despite the loss of the title of capital, Jakarta will continue to be an important economic hub, with infrastructure projects and investments planned to improve the quality of life of its residents. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The transformation of Jakarta aims to create a more modern and sustainable urban environment, while addressing the challenges of population growth and pollution.