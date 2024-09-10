Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Capital Relocation and Impacts on Jakarta

September 10, 2024_ The relocation of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara, located in Kalimantan Timur, has led to a significant change in the role...

Indonesia: Capital Relocation and Impacts on Jakarta
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ The relocation of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara, located in Kalimantan Timur, has led to a significant change in the role of Jakarta. With the passage of Law No. 2 of 2024, Jakarta acquires a special status as a national economic center, also including surrounding areas such as Bogor and Bekasi. Despite the loss of the title of capital, Jakarta will continue to be an important economic hub, with infrastructure projects and investments planned to improve the quality of life of its residents. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The transformation of Jakarta aims to create a more modern and sustainable urban environment, while addressing the challenges of population growth and pollution.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
special status as Giacarta diodo luminoso located in Kalimantan Timur
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza