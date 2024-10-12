Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Car sales down in Q3 2024

October 11, 2024_ Indonesia's auto sales saw a further decline in September 2024, with wholesale sales decreasing by 4.8% compared to the previous...

Indonesia: Car sales down in Q3 2024
12 ottobre 2024
October 11, 2024_ Indonesia's auto sales saw a further decline in September 2024, with wholesale sales decreasing by 4.8% compared to the previous month. Retail sales also decreased by 5.8%, leading to an overall contraction in the automotive market. In the period from January to September 2024, wholesale sales decreased by 16.2% compared to the previous year, showing a negative trend. Gaikindo President Jongkie Sugiarto attributed this to the decline in consumer purchasing power. This was reported by Investor Daily. Gaikindo is the association of automobile manufacturers in Indonesia, which represents the interests of the domestic automotive sector.

