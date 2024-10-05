Indonesia: Celebrating 79th Anniversary of Armed Forces with Focus on National Security

04 October 2024_ On 5 October 2024, the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) will celebrate their 79th anniversary with a series of events, including ceremonies and displays of military equipment. However, recent events have raised questions about the TNI's role in safeguarding national sovereignty, particularly their involvement in the release of a kidnapped pilot in Papua. TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto has stressed the importance of a dialogue-based approach to resolving crises, highlighting the use of the smart power strategy. The news was reported by detik.com, which also mentioned the challenges of TNI's neutrality in the upcoming elections. The issue of revising the TNI law is currently at the center of public debate, with concerns about the possible politicization of the armed forces.