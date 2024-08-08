Indonesia: Celebrity selection for the 2024 local elections

07 August 2024_ In Indonesia, 37 provinces and 508 districts will participate in local elections (Pilkada) on 27 November 2024, with a growing number of celebrities running for office. Among the well-known names are Siti 'KDI', Marshel Widianto and Krisdayanti, who seek to parlay their popularity into public office. This phenomenon raises questions about the motivation of famous people to enter politics, in a context often considered corrupt and manipulative. Political parties' strategy of nominating artists aims to improve their image without significant political commitment. The news is reported by detik.com. Local elections represent an important opportunity for citizens to choose their leaders, while celebrity participation reflects a change in Indonesia's political dynamics.