Indonesia: CEO of Indodax praises the Bank of Italy's new crypto regulations

16 July 2024_ The CEO of Indodax, Oscar Darmawan, welcomed the new guidelines from the Bank of Italy on the cryptocurrency market. Italian...

Indonesia: CEO of Indodax praises the Bank of Italy's new crypto regulations
16 July 2024_ The CEO of Indodax, Oscar Darmawan, welcomed the new guidelines from the Bank of Italy on the cryptocurrency market. Italian regulations, which distinguish between Asset-Referenced Tokens (ART) and Electronic Money Tokens (EMT), aim to protect users and ensure the integrity of the market. Fabio Panetta, Governor of the Bank of Italy, underlined the importance of these measures for stability and public trust. Darmawan highlighted how these regulations can encourage the daily adoption of cryptocurrencies and technological innovation. antaranews.com reports it. The new Italian directives are considered a crucial step for the implementation of the European Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

The CEO of Indodax cryptocurrency market reports it market
