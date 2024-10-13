Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the Bombing of Bali

October 12, 2024_ October 12, 2024 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Bali bombing, a tragic event that deeply affected Indonesia. During the...

Indonesia: Commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the Bombing of Bali
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ October 12, 2024 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Bali bombing, a tragic event that deeply affected Indonesia. During the commemoration, BNPT Director Imam Margono stressed the importance of supporting victims and promoting reconciliation between those affected and their former tormentors. The event, titled “Light Up from Bali to The World,” was attended by various religious communities and representatives from various countries, highlighting the role of victims as agents of peace. The news was reported by antaranews.com. BNPT, the national agency for the prevention of terrorism, continues to work to ensure the rights of victims and promote a future of peace and reconciliation in Indonesia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
deeply affected Indonesia Indonesia Isola di Bali tragic event that
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza