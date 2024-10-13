Indonesia: Commemoration of the 22nd anniversary of the Bombing of Bali

October 12, 2024_ October 12, 2024 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Bali bombing, a tragic event that deeply affected Indonesia. During the commemoration, BNPT Director Imam Margono stressed the importance of supporting victims and promoting reconciliation between those affected and their former tormentors. The event, titled “Light Up from Bali to The World,” was attended by various religious communities and representatives from various countries, highlighting the role of victims as agents of peace. The news was reported by antaranews.com. BNPT, the national agency for the prevention of terrorism, continues to work to ensure the rights of victims and promote a future of peace and reconciliation in Indonesia.