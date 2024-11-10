Indonesia: Commitment to Disabled Inclusion in Local Policies

November 09, 2024_ Heroe, a representative of Apeksi (an association that coordinates local policies in Indonesia, with a focus on the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities), stressed the importance of coordinating areas to promote inclusiveness according to the local legislation on the rights of persons with disabilities. He noted that although progress has been made in infrastructure, there are still challenges, especially in transportation and access to services. Heroe said that collaboration between different regions is essential to ensure adequate access to transportation and public facilities. The city of Jogja will be an example of how accessibility for persons with disabilities can be improved. The news is reported by metrotvnews.com.