November 6, 2024_ The Communications Commission of Indonesia (KPI) visited TVRI in Kalimantan Barat to ensure that local elections (PILKADA) broadcasts comply with regulations. During the meeting, Commissioner Tulus Santoso stressed the importance of providing accurate and complete information to citizens about candidates and their proposals. The goal is to enable voters to make informed choices ahead of the November 27, 2024 elections. KPI worked with other institutions to monitor the neutrality and balance of information provided by the media. The source of this news is tvri.go.id. KPI expressed appreciation for the work of TVRI, which demonstrated a commitment to ensuring fair and unbiased coverage of the elections.