Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Concern about the invasion of imported ceramics
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ The Association of Ceramic Industries of Indonesia (Asaki) has expressed concern over the massive influx of imported ceramics into the local market. Asaki President Edy Suyanto said tens of millions of square meters of imported ceramics will enter the Indonesian market in the next month. Edy called on the government to take preventive measures, such as imposing anti-dumping duties, to protect the local industry. It also warned that consumers could be harmed by purchasing low-cost but poor-quality products. Kompas.com reports it. The situation requires immediate action to safeguard both local producers and consumers.

