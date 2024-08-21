Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Constitutional Court amends electoral law ahead of 2024 elections

August 21, 2024_ Indonesia's Constitutional Court has issued a ruling that could change the country's political landscape ahead of the 2024...

Indonesia: Constitutional Court amends electoral law ahead of 2024 elections
August 21, 2024_ Indonesia's Constitutional Court has issued a ruling that could change the country's political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections. The ruling concerns Election Law No. 7 of 2017, which regulates how elections are conducted. Experts predict that this change will affect political strategies and party alliances at the local level. The ruling is being awaited with great interest, as it could have significant repercussions on voter participation and political competition. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The 2024 elections are a crucial event for Indonesia, a country with a young and dynamic democracy, which is preparing to choose its representatives at the national and local levels.

