Indonesia: Construction of new capital Nusantara boosts local economy

Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The construction of Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara, has brought significant economic benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region. Sales of local products, such as those from the Torani Food store in Balikpapan, have increased significantly thanks to the influx of visitors attracted by the project. In addition, road infrastructure has improved, making access easier and increasing job opportunities for the local community. The economic growth of the region is confirmed by the data, with an increase of 6.17% in the first quarter of 2024. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Nusantara project, wanted by President Joko Widodo, aims to create a new center of economic growth in Indonesia.

