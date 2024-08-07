Indonesia: Continuous increase in imports of pharmaceutical raw materials

07 August 2024_ Indonesia's imports of pharmaceutical raw materials continue to grow, despite efforts to increase domestic production. In 2019, imports reached $294.6 million, rising to $312.4 million in 2020 and $319.6 million in 2021. In 2022, the value of imports further exceeded $356 million, highlighting an unstoppable trend . These data suggest a significant dependence of the Indonesian pharmaceutical sector on foreign supplies. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to improve its self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical sector to reduce vulnerability to global market fluctuations.