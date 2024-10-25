Indonesia: Coordination proposal for Pupuk Indonesia and Bulog under the Ministry of Agriculture

October 25, 2024_ The idea of placing PT Pupuk Indonesia and Bulog under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) has been put forward to improve food security in the country. This proposal is considered strategic as it would unite the main players in the food supply chain, facilitating coordination and speeding up decisions. The initiative aims to support the achievement of food self-sufficiency in Indonesia, a crucial goal for the government. The news was reported by Investor Daily. PT Pupuk Indonesia is a major state-owned company that deals with the production of fertilizers, while Bulog is the government agency responsible for the distribution and stabilization of food prices.