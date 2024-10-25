Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Coordination proposal for Pupuk Indonesia and Bulog under the Ministry of Agriculture

October 25, 2024_ The idea of placing PT Pupuk Indonesia and Bulog under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) has been put...

Indonesia: Coordination proposal for Pupuk Indonesia and Bulog under the Ministry of Agriculture
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ The idea of placing PT Pupuk Indonesia and Bulog under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) has been put forward to improve food security in the country. This proposal is considered strategic as it would unite the main players in the food supply chain, facilitating coordination and speeding up decisions. The initiative aims to support the achievement of food self-sufficiency in Indonesia, a crucial goal for the government. The news was reported by Investor Daily. PT Pupuk Indonesia is a major state-owned company that deals with the production of fertilizers, while Bulog is the government agency responsible for the distribution and stabilization of food prices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been put food supply chain Polizia Tributaria cibo
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza