Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
Indonesia: Country to stop aluminum imports from 2028
25 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 25, 2024_ Indonesia has announced that it will no longer import aluminum from 2028, in a move to promote self-sufficiency in the sector. This decision is linked to the development of a new alumina smelting plant, built by PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) in Kalimantan Barat province. The aim is to strengthen the local industry and reduce dependence on imports. Inalum is one of Indonesia's leading companies in the aluminum sector, contributing significantly to the country's economy. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting Indonesia's commitment to sustainability and industrial innovation.

