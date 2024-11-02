Indonesia: Crisis in Pharmaceutical BUMN Management

November 02, 2024_ Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical companies are facing severe difficulties due to poor management, which has led to significant losses. The situation has been exacerbated by operational inefficiencies and a lack of innovation, making it difficult for these companies to compete in the market. Experts warn that urgent restructuring is needed to ensure the sustainability and growth of the state-owned pharmaceutical sector. The crisis highlights the importance of effective governance for BUMN (Badan Usaha Milik Negara), Indonesia's state-owned enterprises, Investor Daily reports. BUMN are critical to the Indonesian economy, providing essential services and employment to millions of citizens.