Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Crisis in textile sector with bankruptcy of Sritex and other companies

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Sritex Group, a leading Indonesian textile manufacturer, has filed for bankruptcy, a major blow to the industry. In addition to Sritex, 30 other medium-sized textile companies are expected to file for bankruptcy in 2023-2024, resulting in 150,000 job losses. This crisis highlights the economic difficulties facing the Indonesian textile industry, which is already struggling with internal and external challenges. The situation raises concerns about employment and the economic stability of the sector. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Textile companies in Indonesia are key to the country's economy, contributing significantly to employment and exports.

